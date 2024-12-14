ESPN Analyst Elle Duncan Emphatically Defends Caitlin Clark's Time Cover Honor
You probably know by now that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024.
While the response to this historic achievement has been widely applauded, Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson asserted Clark should not have been placed on the Time magazine cover alone when speaking with CNN Sports on December 13.
"It’s not just Caitlin Clark, it’s [Angel] Reese. We have so much talent out there that has been unrecognized. And I don't think we can just pin it on one player,” Johnson said.
"I've seen so many players of color that are equally as talented, and they never got the recognition that they should have. And I think right now, it is time for that to happen," she continued. "[On Tuesday], you read Time Magazine, where Caitlin Clark was named Athlete of the Year. Why couldn't they have put the whole WNBA on that cover and said 'The WNBA is the League of the Year', because of all the talent we have?
“Because when you just keep singling out one player, it creates hard feelings," Johnson added. "We have got to... respect everybody that's playing and their talents."
Johnson has been blasted by fans, media, and the rest of the basketball community for her words.
The most recent media member to do so is ESPN analyst Elle Duncan, who wrote on X Saturday, "About to take a week off and un🔌 from the socials BUT wanna weigh in on a hot topic before I do. Caitlin Clark deserved Time Athlete of the yr and as a member of the W it automatically amplifies the league. To suggest she’s being put on an unfair pedestal because she’s being recognized for a truly uncommon and transformational year is absurd. It’s like saying 'why hand out an MVP when everyone is so important on a team.' Both things can be true. Sports ALWAYS honors individual accomplishments and there’s nothing unfair about that (unless it’s being used to denigrate others work)".
It's cool to hear Duncan speaking out in favor of Clark in this way, especially since the 22-year-old will likely take the high road and not call Johnson out herself.