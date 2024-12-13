WNBA Fans Flabbergasted by Mystics Owner's Caitlin Clark Time Cover Comments
While the vast majority of the women's basketball community have given Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark her flowers for being named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024, some have also done the opposite.
One example of the latter is Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson, who asserted that Clark should not have been placed on that Time cover alone when speaking with CNN Sports on Friday.
“This year, something clicked with the WNBA and it’s because of the draft of players that came in. It’s not just Caitlin Clark, it’s [Angel] Reese. We have so much talent out there that has been unrecognized. And I don't think we can just pin it on one player,” Johnson said.
"[On Tuesday], you read Time Magazine, where Caitlin Clark was named Athlete of the Year. Why couldn't they have put the whole WNBA on that cover and said 'The WNBA is the League of the Year', because of all the talent we have?
“Because when you just keep singling out one player, it creates hard feelings," she added.
WNBA fans on social media are dumbfounded by the shortsightedness of these comments.
"Caitlin's TIME interview tried to fight back against the notion that the women of the league were targeting her because they were jealous and bitter.... and then here comes this woman basically confirming 'hard feelings.'," wrote X user @lyokangirl.
Another fan added, "Sheila needs to write a book: 'How To Tank Your Franchise’s Reputation in Just 4 Minutes!'
"What a horrible take. Do they want participation trophies for everyone? Grow up. Winning isn’t for everyone."
"For the first time, a female basketball player has been named Athlete of the Year—and rightfully so—bringing well-deserved attention to your league. And yet, you’re still unsatisfied? Unbelievable," a third wrote.
While the WNBA fanbase is often divided on many matters, it appears that everyone is coming together in agreement about Johnson's take being ice cold.