ESPN Analyst Gets Candid About 'Unproductive' Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rivalry
Ever since the May 17 moment between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky standout Angel Reese (when Clark received a flagrant foul for a take-foul turned shove on Reese, which Reese responded to by getting up and going after Clark (thus earning her a technical)), the discussion about the rivalry between them two has been reignited.
Then again, talk about these two rivals never really died down; it only lay dormant throughout the WNBA offseason. Regardless, there has been a ton of Clark and Reese talk from the sports media community recently, and ESPN analyst Monica McNutt delivered her own opinion during a June 10 episode of The Rematch Show.
"All of this noise that has come around this perceived rivalry, that I often really vacillate if it is really good for the women's game or not. Because at this point, I find it to be very unproductive," McNutt said.
She later added, "They are athletes. They are high-level competitors. And so far, it has not been Caitlin's decision to discuss some of the bigger [issues in women's basketball and its media] in depth... She's not gonna be the person that is hopping on the collision and talking about all of these intersectional things. And that's okay! She has said the right things.
"Anytime something happens between the two of them... it becomes this big fracas. And I just think that is so unfair," McNutt added of Clark and Reese.
While McNutt's comments about Clark and Reese haven't always gone over well, her take here will likely be agreeable to many fans.