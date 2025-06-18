ESPN Analyst 'Ok With' Handling of Controversial Caitlin Clark Fever-Sun Foul Fallout

There were several extremely heated moments during the Indiana Fever's 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on June 17, prompting a lot of polarizing discussion within the women's basketball community.

The first came in the third quarter, when Sun player Marina Mabrey shoved Caitlin Clark to the ground after Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon got into a brief shoving match (which was the result of Sheldon poking Clark in the eye while playing physical defense).

Many viewers thought Mabrey should have been ejected for this shove. But she, Clark, and Sun veteran Tiny Charles only received technical fouls while Sheldon got a flagrant one foul for the eye poke.

With about a minute remaining in the game, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham got revenge on Sheldon by wrapping her around the neck and dragging her to the floor while she went for a layup. This caused a full-blown Fever-Sun melee that led to Cunningham, Sheldon, and another Sun player being ejected.

SOPHIE SAID AINT SHIT SWEET pic.twitter.com/vo9Mq2MFN3 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 18, 2025

The referees of this game have been widely criticized for how they handled this game, especially with them not ejecting Mabrey (which might have stopped Cunningham from retaliating).

However, ESPN analyst Monica McNutt took a different stance during a June 18 episode of Get Up.

"I'm ok with it," McNutt said of how Mabrey's shove on Clark was handled, per ESPN. "I think you've got to look at the history, right?... There's history there [between Clark and Sheldon]. I'm not saying necessarily history in terms of it being nasty, but... you get a little scrum here, each teammate comes to their other teammate's rescue. Marina Mabrey, like I said, is someone who does not back down from this sort of thing, as well.

"I thought it was adjudicated fairly. Could we have done without it? Yes. But I continue to say, competition is not always pretty and buttoned up... If you have a mic on [Caitlin Clark] during games, she's a trash talker, too," McNutt continued.

"I'm okay with competition. I didn't like the play by Sophie Cunningham. I thought the teammates coming to their respective teammates in the first little scrum was okay. I did not like the play by Sophie Cunningham," McNutt concluded.

Wow! Worst take ever! Once again, McNUTT showing her racist true color hate against Clark! ⁦@espn⁩ needs to fire this moron. She is an absolute moron!!! https://t.co/1z3rK6c2Eu — JennP33 (@8675309jrk) June 18, 2025

This sentiment from McNutt will surely ruffle some feathers.

Recommended Reading: