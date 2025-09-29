ESPN Analysts Slammed for Flawed Fever vs Aces Free Throw Discrepancy Take

A big part of the commentary surrounding the Indiana Fever's 90-83 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals on September 28 was how the game's referees seemed to give the Fever a favorable whistle.

Many of those who watched the contest felt like Indiana was getting a lot of foul calls that weren't getting whistled earlier in the series. The staggering free throw discrepancy between Indiana and Las Vegas (the Fever shot 34 free throws as a team while the Aces shot 11) further suggests that the game wasn't evenly called.

Aces star forward and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson alluded to this in reference to her ongoing battle with Fever center Aliyah Boston in the post when speaking with the media after Sunday's game. Wilson said, "Aliyah did say I have a special whistle, and she shot 13 [free throws] today."

She then added, "Yeah. She said it last game, I had a special whistle. Which is cool. So you just gotta play better defense, make her looks a little difficult, and kind of go from there."

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN Analyst Discussion About Fever vs. Aces Free Throws Sparks Pushback

ESPN analysts Andraya Carter, Elle Duncan, and Chiney Ogwumike spoke about this free throw debate during a September 28 segment. Carter said, "If you were at the game earlier in this series, the free throw attempts, the discrepancy, it was five [shots], it was six, it was four. Those were the first three games. This game tonight, it was 23. The free throw attempt discrepancy was 23. Indiana shot 23 more free throws than the Aces!"

Carter then noted how she believed Aliyah Boston fouled A'ja Wilson in a replay of a call that was shown on screen while she spoke, but Wilson was called for a foul.

Chiney Ogwumike then added, "Yeah, the irony is that Aliyah Boston actually shot more free throws than the entire Aces squad. And mind you, respectfully, Aliyah commits the most fouls in the WNBA, and the second-most offensive fouls."

they never wanna give aliyah her credit lmfaooo pathetic pic.twitter.com/7goWhS1y0o — correlation (@nosyone4) September 29, 2025

These comments are prompting a lot of backlash from Fever fans, who believe that these takes don't tell the entire story.

"@Andraya_Carter @chiney 11 of those free throws came in the last 60 seconds of the game when LV was fouling on purpose to try to stop the clock," one fan wrote in a reply.

@Andraya_Carter @chiney 11 of those free throws came in the last 60 seconds of the game when LV was fouling on purpose to try to stop the clock. Totally disregarding the great work Boston did today, and ignoring that A'ja gets to the line more than anyone all the time. SMDH. — SteveSherwood is safe in the Portland "war zone." (@steve_sherwood) September 29, 2025

Another fan added, "12 were in the last two minutes on intentional fouls by the Aces."

12 were in the last two minutes on intentional fouls by the Aces. — Timothy Wozniak (@chem15t) September 29, 2025

"They make sure to highlight the one play that looks favorable to Aja! Why didn’t they highlight any that were against Aliyah? There would be many more," wrote a third.

They make sure to highlight the one play that looks favorable to Aja! Why didn’t they highlight any that were against Aliyah? There would be many more — Sally Gainey (@sally_gainey) September 29, 2025

Many other fans are making their frustration about this segment apparent.

Do they say the same thing when Aja gets that whistle? Honestly ESPN needs to fire all three of them — Logo Three Queen 👑 (@LogoThreeQueen) September 29, 2025

They never talk about the FT discrepancy when fever are on the low end 😭 — NY or Nowhere 99 (@eab2121) September 29, 2025

The AB disrespect is actually insane. Fever vs Everybody gets more and more real every day 😮‍💨 — Michael Deaton (@Catlord55) September 29, 2025

They didn’t even watch the majority of the game. They were handed a boxscore and a couple of clips from the producers and told to react. Really lazy analysis from @espnW crew. ESPN has always hated on Indiana teams and it’s really weird at this point. — Naptown Menace (@PaincersFan) September 29, 2025

I really expect @Andraya_Carter to be better and not just a shill for A’ja. Embarrassing. — Blake of the North (@ChaskaBlake) September 29, 2025

Their were games when A'ja shot more FT than the other team. Such hypocrites. 🤦‍♂️🚩🚩🚩 — kingtyler.eth 117711.eth (0.05 Ξ) 74000.eth(0.25) (@_Kingtyler_) September 29, 2025

It will be interesting to see who gets the more favorable whistle during Tuesday's winner-take-all game in this series.

