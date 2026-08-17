ESPN Analysts Under Fire for 'Monotone' Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Matchup Coverage

NBA analyst Ric Bucher made waves with criticism he had about the WNBA's media coverage on Sunday.

In a clip that Bucher posted to his social media account, he said, "Why are all the color analysts and studio hosts women?... Why shouldn't there be diversity on national WNBA broadcasts? What are the networks afraid of?"

He later added, "[Studio WNBA coverage] all comes off as safe, and monotone, and cookie-cutter. Especially when it comes to controversial topics. All of it feels like a girls club. The media protecting the league from real scrutiny or critique. I'll ask again: What are they afraid of?"

Why is WNBA coverage so safe and monotone? Where's the diversity in analysis and debate? The league deserves critical discussion from varied voices, not just a 'girls club' protecting it from scrutiny. What are networks afraid of? #WNBA #MediaCritique pic.twitter.com/BQKug4eOPs — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) August 16, 2026

While Bucher clearly was calling out the lack of gender equality in the WNBA's studio coverage, his broader take appeared to be that there wasn't much debate or disagreement in the coverage.

The timing of this post was convenient, as it was posted at the same time the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream matched up on Sunday.

Dream star Angel Reese struggled in the first half, including going 3 of 10 from the field and missing several open layups.

Yet, the game's ESPN studio halftime coverage praised what Reese did in the first half, including Chiney Ogwumike saying, "Sometimes a basket is too open, right? [Reese is] used to getting double-teams, she's used to triple teams, and she's used to contact," before talking about how good a mentor Reese has been to Dream rookie Madina Okot.

This quote from Ogwumike sounded like she was trying to excuse Reese's missed layups. And the entire halftime coverage for both teams did seem to echo Bucher's exact sentiment.

WNBA crew spent the entire half time show GLAZING Angel Reese



Angel Reese shot 3-10 in the first half 💀 pic.twitter.com/cDKIhX3gxR — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 16, 2026

WNBA Studio Coverage Could Use More Debate

There's no question that WNBA coverage is under a microscope, especially when it comes to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. But Bucher makes a very fair point in saying that the league's coverage (especially on ESPN broadcasts) can feel exclusive and harmonious.

There's nothing wrong with promoting positivity and championing the sport and league. But the WNBA wants to be treated like every other major American sports league, which also includes how it is covered by ESPN and other media platforms.

Those other sports, which are played by men, do include women during broadcasts, and the studio coverage includes conflicting opinions and debate. ESPN ultimately isn't going to tell their analysts what to say or how to cover the sport, but guiding them towards more discourse or honest critique would be a good place to start changing this narrative.