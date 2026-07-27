ESPN Analyst Monica McNutt's Caitlin Clark ‘Self-Awareness’ Criticism Misses the Mark

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark did an interview with ESPN reporter Malika Andrews that was published on July 26, where she expressed frustration with how the media spins narratives that are "out of touch" with what's actually happening on the court, and referenced the exchange between her and Alyssa Thomas last month as evidence of this.

Among what Clark said was, "It seems like there's always a moment like that in every season that I've played so far. And I think for myself, like I just try to navigate it the best I can. It gets exhausting. It gets frustrating... When I walk out of the locker room, I shouldn't be fearful of what the conversation is going to be. But it's emotionally exhausting. It's draining."

ESPN analyst Monica McNutt criticized Clark's wording during a segment after the interview aired on Sunday.

"I thought the choice, the word of being 'fearful' of the conversation... is interesting. Because oftentimes, it seems... it's the folks that are accused [of] doing something outside of the parameters of competition that are actually the ones that are fearful, when you look at their social media's," McNutt said when asked to reflect on Clark's comments.

McNutt then added, "This is what I will say: Caitlin Clark is 24; she's a shining star in the galaxy of the WNBA. But I do think, as she continues to matriculate through this league, there's room for a little bit more accountability and self-awareness, in terms of her role in the larger sisterhood, if she sees it that way in the WNBA."

This was directly after the Malika interview with CC….

Monica McNutt is truly something else 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TTtIkHl9Aw — Kaitlyn 📊🏀 (@zulueditsae) July 27, 2026

Why Monica McNutt's Caitlin Clark ‘Self-Awareness’ Stance Is Misguided

McNutt seems to be suggesting that Clark doesn't need to be as fearful as her peers because she isn't the one targeted by hateful fans once a player does something "outside of the parameters of competition" to Clark on the court.

Plus, her calling for Clark to show more "accountability" and "self-awareness" suggests that she believes Clark is to blame for how other people react on social media. But this is asinine, and something Clark called out over All-Star Weekend: She has no control over what other people do and don't do on social media.

Clark has called for an end to any hate her "fans" send to other players on social media countless times. She can't be any clearer about how them doing so isn't representative of her or how she feels, and has said that these aren't actual fans. So why should she be held accountable?

Plus, McNutt (who has expressed similar sentiments about Clark in the past) is feeding into exactly what Clark was conveying frustration about by fueling a narrative that has nothing to do with what occurred on the court.

The discussion on Sunday evening and Monday morning could have been about all the talent the WNBA showcased during All-Star Weekend, along with a look ahead toward what's sure to be a thrilling second half of the regular season.

Instead, social media is talking about McNutt's comments. And therefore, the discussion isn't about basketball. That isn't just a disservice to Clark but a disservice to the league McNutt is supposed to be covering.