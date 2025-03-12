ESPN Bracketologist States Case for Seeding Texas Over UConn in NCAA Tournament
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team having won ten consecutive games (which includes a blowout victory over the 2025 NCAA Tournament's likely top seed South Carolina), all of these wins coming by at least 19 points, securing a Big East regular season and conference championship, and being the country's No. 3 ranked team in the latest AP Rankings would make them a slam dunk for being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, right?
Not quite. As it currently stands, ESPN has the Huskies as a No. 2 seed in the tournament while AP's fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns are still a No. 1 seed despite being dominated by the aforementioned South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Conference Tournament title game.
When trying to justify this during a March 12 conference call, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme said, "I think what it boils down to is Texas just has a lot more quality wins," according to an X post from the Austin Statesman's Danny Davis.
Davis also alluded to Creme saying that Texas has 14 "Quadrant 1" (Q1) wins while UConn has six. The basis for a Quadrant 1 win is, according to a 2018 article from Sports Illustrated's Scooby Axson, "Quadrant one wins are those home games vs. teams RPI ranked 1-30, neutral games vs. 1-50, and away games vs. 1–75."
It's also worth noting that ESPN currently has Texas and UConn included in the same region. If that does end up being the case, them potentially facing off in the Elite Eight will undoubtedly be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the entire tournament, giving UConn a chance to prove Creme's logic wrong.