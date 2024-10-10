ESPN's Holly Rowe Sheds Light on What Caitlin Clark Hasn't
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has one of the biggest platforms in the entire sports world right now.
She immediately became the face of the WNBA as soon as she entered the league earlier this year, and her success as a rookie catapulted her into an even bigger stratosphere of stardom.
While this amount of attention and recognition has many positive aspects, it also has its clear downsides; perhaps the most notable is the negativity and hate one can receive from trolls online.
However, because Clark isn't very outspoken about the hate she surely receives, it's easy to delude oneself into thinking that her comments section is all sunshine and rainbows. But ESPN reporter Holly Rowe shed light on what Clark hasn't to this point during an October 3 episode of The Elle Duncan Show.
"If you look at social media — and trust me, this goes both ways — anytime I will post something... about Angel Reese, I would just be absolutely mortified by the comments," Rowe said. "I would go in and delete the comments because I was so mad about how people were treating Angel.
Reese made waves last month when she called out WNBA fans (Clark's fanbase, specifically) for the hateful comments, threats, and interactions they've induced with her over the past couple of years.
"The same thing is happening to Caitlin," Rowe continued. "I don't think she has been as vocal about the death threats she has gotten and the negativity that she's getting on social media.
"This has to stop," Rowe added. "And what it's doing is it's distracting from what we should be talking about, which is the basketball."
Since Clark remains a consummate professional when it comes to not diving into these issues, props to Rowe for doing it for her.