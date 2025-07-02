Women's Fastbreak On SI

ESPN Must Eat Words After Fever-Lynx WNBA Commissioner's Cup Prediction Blows Up

ESPN's prediction of who will "dominate" the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship aged like milk.
Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever just won the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship after their 74-59 defeat over the Minnesota Lynx on July 1. As a result of this, the Fever roster will be splitting a $500,000 prize among themselves.

Many within the women's basketball community didn't give Indiana (who is 8-8 on the season) to beat the 14-2 Lynx in this game, if only the Fever were handicapped by not having star guard Caitlin Clark, who is still sitting out because of a groin injury.

And things didn't look good for Indiana in the early going, as Minnesota outscored them 20-12 in the first quarter. But it was all Indiana after that, led by a balanced offensive attack that saw five players (Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard, Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, and Sophie Cunningham) all score in double-digits.

As the game was winding down, Fever fans took note of a scheduled video on ESPN's YouTube account, which was captioned, "🚨 FULL REACTION: Lynx Dominate Fever to win Commissioner's Cup | The Wrap Up 🏀".

While this was clearly a placeholder that someone forgot to erase or edit, ESPN seemed to think the Lynx were going to have no problem handling the Fever.

X user @CClarkReport posted a screenshot of the ESPN video's thumbnail, which is already making waves on social media.

It wasn't until after the game ended that ESPN changed the video's title to "🚨 FULL REACTION: Fever stun Lynx to win Commissioner's Cup | The Wrap Up 🏀".

While some might take this scheduled video caption from ESPN as disrespect, the Fever will ultimately get the last laugh. In fact, they'll be laughing straight to the bank with their share of that $500,000 bonus.

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

