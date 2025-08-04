ESPN Provides Injury Update on WNBA MVP Favorite Napheesa Collier

Current MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier has firmly established herself as the heartbeat of the Minnesota Lynx, delivering a level of two-way dominance few in the league can rival. So when she went down late in the third quarter of the August 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, fans across the league were eager to hear the severity of the injury.

Collier, who was initially helped to her feet after falling, quickly dropped back down—unable to stand—prompting her teammates and even opposing players on the Aces to huddle around her. In a show of solidarity, they surrounded her with towels to provide privacy during the tense moment.

Napheesa Collier walked off the court with assistance after suffering an apparent foot injury. pic.twitter.com/S3ua6d0RUf — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2025

As the Minnesota Lynx currently stand at the top in the standings, and are undoubtedly pushing for a another chance to contend for a title, the lack of information on the severity of the injury became worrisome.

But on Monday, the Lynx released an update, with ESPN’s Kendra Andrews breaking the news that said, “Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain…Imaging revealed she avoided major injury when she went down against the Aces on Sunday. She’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Breaking: Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, sources tell @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/8OBwbzcYJm — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2025

WNBA Fans Relieved Injury Update on Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier Not More Severe

Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

There was some relief from fans, feeling the way her ankle twisted and her reaction could have signified a much worse diagnosis.

One fan replied online saying, “This is GREAT news! Looked really bad & was very concerned tendon involved & out for entire season. Happy to hear this news! Wishing Phee a complete & speedy recovery.”

This is GREAT news! Looked really bad & was very concerned tendon involved & out for entire season. Happy to hear this news! Wishing Phee a complete & speedy recovery. Thanks Kendra! — James Pizon (@JamesPizon) August 4, 2025

As the cornerstone player to the Lynx, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assist per game. Her loss will be a significant blow, but fans online are sending well wishes to “keep the energy strong” and hoping for the team to “step up and cover while she heals.”

Napheesa’s out two weeks with a sprain. Team will have to step up and cover while she heals. Keep the energy strong. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) August 4, 2025

While Collier’s absence will certainly test the Lynx, fans and teammates can breathe a sigh of relief that the injury wasn’t more severe. With the playoffs approaching, the hope is that Collier will return at full strength with enough time to help her team make a strong postseason push.

Recommended Reading: