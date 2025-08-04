ESPN Provides Injury Update on WNBA MVP Favorite Napheesa Collier

Current MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier has firmly established herself as the heartbeat of the Minnesota Lynx, delivering a level of two-way dominance few in the league can rival. So when she went down late in the third quarter of the August 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, fans across the league were eager to hear the severity of the injury.
Collier, who was initially helped to her feet after falling, quickly dropped back down—unable to stand—prompting her teammates and even opposing players on the Aces to huddle around her. In a show of solidarity, they surrounded her with towels to provide privacy during the tense moment.
As the Minnesota Lynx currently stand at the top in the standings, and are undoubtedly pushing for a another chance to contend for a title, the lack of information on the severity of the injury became worrisome.
But on Monday, the Lynx released an update, with ESPN’s Kendra Andrews breaking the news that said, “Napheesa Collier will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain…Imaging revealed she avoided major injury when she went down against the Aces on Sunday. She’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.”
WNBA Fans Relieved Injury Update on Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier Not More Severe
There was some relief from fans, feeling the way her ankle twisted and her reaction could have signified a much worse diagnosis.
One fan replied online saying, “This is GREAT news! Looked really bad & was very concerned tendon involved & out for entire season. Happy to hear this news! Wishing Phee a complete & speedy recovery.”
As the cornerstone player to the Lynx, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assist per game. Her loss will be a significant blow, but fans online are sending well wishes to “keep the energy strong” and hoping for the team to “step up and cover while she heals.”
While Collier’s absence will certainly test the Lynx, fans and teammates can breathe a sigh of relief that the injury wasn’t more severe. With the playoffs approaching, the hope is that Collier will return at full strength with enough time to help her team make a strong postseason push.