Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Addresses Napheesa Collier Remaining in Blowout Before Injury

The Minnesota Lynx had no problem dispatching of the Las Vegas Aces Saturday. The Lynx absolutely dominated the contest, winning by a final score of 111-58.

However, it may prove to be a pyrrhic victory, as Minnesota superstar and WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier went down late in the third quarter with an injury.

Collier came down awkwardly on her right foot with less than a minute to go in the frame. She remained on the court for a while before eventually walking off with some assistance.

Napheesa Collier walked off the court with assistance after suffering an apparent foot injury. pic.twitter.com/S3ua6d0RUf — ESPN (@espn) August 2, 2025

Collier's injury is being referred to as a right ankle issue. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve echoed the idea that the dominant victory did not hit quite the same given Collier's status postgame.

"It's a balance, I am excited for the way our team played and the way we showed up today. And I'm obviously concerned about Napheesa Collier ... I can be both happy for our team and worry. We're hoping for the best," Reeve stated.

The Lynx coach also revealed that the extent of the injury is unknown but that Collier would undergo further testing.

"We'll worry until we know more," Reeve added.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve says its too soon to have an update on Collier, but says in the coming days she will undergo testing and imaging. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) August 2, 2025

Reeve Explains Why Collier Remained in Game

The 53-point win was the second largest in WNBA history, and the largest ever on the road. So, it's safe to say the Lynx could have held on without starters for much of the second half.

Which is why Reeve was asked about Collier remaining in the game despite the team holding a 43-point lead when she went down.

"I don't think about those things," Reeve stated. "It's the third quarter of a game on someone else's floor, I don't think the game is over."

"I don't think like that. She had a sub, and she wasn't going top play in the fourth quarter. Sometimes these things happen," Reeve added.

"I get it, people are gonna rail on me, and that's part of sitting in the seat that I'm sitting in. We did what we think was right and you know, sometimes these things happen. Unfortunate, and hopefully she'll be ok," she concluded.

cheryl reeve on napheesa collier still being in the game up 43 late in the third



"It's the third quarter of a game on someone else's floor, I don't think the game is over... I get it, people are gonna rail on me, and that's part of sitting in the seat that I'm sitting in" pic.twitter.com/sgHmBeptw7 — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) August 2, 2025

In fairness to Reeve, the injury did occur very late in the third quarter, so the idea Collier was going to sit the entire fourth makes sense. Still, the fact that the game was so out of hand led to the question.

Reeve didn't shy away from answering it, and the hope she expressed about Collier being ok is certainly shared by all WNBA fans.

