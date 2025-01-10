ESPN Questions Kelsey Plum's Future With Aces Ahead of WNBA Free Agency
Among the top unrestricted free agents this WNBA offseason is longtime Las Vegas Aces star guard Kelsey Plum, who is a two-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA All-Star, and 2024 Olympic gold medalist.
According to a January 4 article from Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile, "If Plum moves, the West Coast makes the most immediate sense. One interesting scenario is a sign-and-trade that lands the three-time All-Star in Seattle and brings Loyd to Vegas.
"Another intriguing landing spot is Los Angeles. The distance between the Aces’ organization and the Sparks’ is vast, but Plum could be a key addition in a turnaround. Neither of these situations puts Plum in a position to win a title in 2025," Costabile added.
There's also still a chance Plum returns to the Aces. But several ESPN writers seem to think she'll be headed elsewhere, which they conveyed in a January 10 article.
"I'm closely watching what happens with Kelsey Plum," ESPN's Alexa Philippou wrote when asked who the biggest-name WNBA free agents are who are likely to find a new team. "Las Vegas Aces fans haven't had to stress about free agency in recent years since the team's core four always signed contract extensions before they hit the market. But Plum didn't do that for 2025. There has already been so much turnover in Las Vegas, with the departures of Becky Hammon's assistants in Natalie Nakase (to Golden State) and Tyler Marsh (to Chicago).
"Perhaps Plum will be the next major figure to leave -- but likely not without the Aces first coring her so they can get something in return," Philippou added.
At the end of the article, ESPN writer Kevin Pelton's "bold" free agency prediction was, "The Valkyries trade a package including the No. 5 pick to land Plum as the face of the franchise -- reuniting her with former Aces assistant coach Nakase, now Golden State's head coach."
Plum joining a new team could drastically alter the WNBA's landscape when it comes to championship contenders. It will be fascinating to see how the Plum sweepstakes unfolds.