WNBA Insider Notes Two Teams as 'Intriguing' Kelsey Plum Free Agent Landing Spots
This upcoming WNBA free agency period is perhaps the most fascinating in the league's history.
Not only is this because women's basketball has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, but also the league's current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires after next season, which means the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) is already in negotiations with the league for the next CBA.
Because this next CBA will most likely include players being able to receive larger salaries, players would therefore prefer to not be under contract with old CBA salaries when the new one begins. This is why we can expect many free agents this offseason to sign one-year deals.
One of the most compelling free agents is Las Vegas Aces superstar Kelsey Plum. And in a January 4 article, Chicago Sun-Times reporter and WNBA insider Annie Costabile noted several potential destinations for Plum.
"If Plum moves, the West Coast makes the most immediate sense. One interesting scenario is a sign-and-trade that lands the three-time All-Star in Seattle and brings Loyd to Vegas," Costabile wrote.
"Another intriguing landing spot is Los Angeles. The distance between the Aces’ organization and the Sparks’ is vast, but Plum could be a key addition in a turnaround. Neither of these situations puts Plum in a position to win a title in 2025.
"Re-signing with the Aces offers the best path forward if title-contention is her top priority," she added.
It's worth noting that Plum will most likely get a core tag. But that still means she could end up getting moved to a new team via a sign-and-trade deal.
The bottom line is that Plum could very well be on the move this offseason. And if she does switch teams, the WNBA's landscape will experience a drastic shift.