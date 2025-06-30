Ex-WNBA All-Star Takes Aim at Connecticut Sun Coach After Blowout Loss vs Lynx

It’s been a rough year for the Connecticut Sun and first-year head coach Rachid Meziane.

They dropped to a meek 2-15 on the season following a 102-63 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx last night, their ninth consecutive loss.

The Sun sit dead last in the WNBA standings in addition to possessing the league’s lowest scoring offense (71.1 points per game) and leakiest defense (88.8 points against per game).

Fans knew this would be a rebuilding year following the departure of most of the team’s core including Alyssa Thomas, Dijonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, and more. But just one year removed from coming within a game of the WNBA Finals, it’s still a little shocking to see the Sun in their current state.

While the roster certainly lacks talent in most areas, a share of the blame for Connecticut's shortcomings has fallen on the shoulders of first-year head coach Rachid Meziane. This is Meziane’s first gig in the WNBA; he previously coached in France and for the Belgium Women’s National Team.

Former WNBA All-Star Kelsey Bone, who played for the Sun from 2014-16, shared her experience on X Sunday of playing under Meziane for Villeneuve-d'Ascq in France.

"Whoever hired him needs to be asked why they did that and what research was done before that decision was made," she stated bluntly.

Bone didn’t stop there, later saying that Meziane was the worst coach she’s played for in her 12-year career.

She finished her comments by elaborating on Meziane’s deficiencies and his inability to "lead a locker room."

Bone and Meziane only overlapped for a handful of months at Villeneuve-d’Ascq as Bone signed for the team in June of 2024 and Meziane departed for Connecticut in December.

Still, those are pretty scathing criticisms from a former player. It's one thing for fans to judge a coach from the outside, but Bone played under Meziane less than a year ago. "Lackluster" and "passive" are not words you want associated with your head coach if you're a Sun fan.

To be clear, Meziane was given a very difficult task this year in Connecticut. Their roster was completely gutted over the offseason and expectations were very low. But the Sun have been nothing short of awful this year, which is hard to swallow no matter what the context is.

Meziane and the Sun have a long week of practice ahead before they're back in action. They'll attempt to snap their nine-game losing streak as they host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, July 6th.

