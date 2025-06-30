The Phoenix Mercury have continued to surprise and remain at No. 2 in the standings with all eyes on whether veteran DeWanna Bonner—fresh off her exit from the Indiana Fever—will land in Phoenix and potentially shake up the strong chemistry they’ve built.

And while it won’t count toward official standings, the Commissioner’s Cup Final between the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever is set for July 1. The winner gets bragging rights and a nice cash bonus, but the looming question is whether Indiana's Caitlin Clark, currently sidelined with a groin injury, will suit up for the matchup.

1. The Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have separated themselves from the rest of the pack sitting at No. 1 in the standings with a 14-2 record. Though fresh off an upset to Washington last week, the Lynx have otherwise looked unstoppable and are favored heading into the cup final against the Fever. Though the game does not count in the official standings, the Commissioner's Cup is a chance to take home $500,000 and bragging rights.

2. The Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury’s six-game winning streak was finally snapped in a narrow 84–81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, but that setback doesn’t diminish how dangerous they’ve looked. Their offense has been explosive––most notably in a historic performance against the Liberty, dropping 18 three-pointers and 106 points in a blowout win. This team is clicking, but there is a big looming question: whether or not veteran DeWanna Bonner––who was just waived by the Fever and rumored to want to land in Phoenix––will be added to the roster. Will the team risk disrupting the rhythm that has made them look like a serious contender to bring the six-time All-Star to the squad?

3. The New York Liberty

Though the Liberty arguably have the deepest bench in the league, this team seems to be struggling since center Jonquel Jones went out with injury. Sabrina Ionescu, who started the season firing on all cylinders has since descended into a bit of a shooting slump, also having had to miss time with a neck injury. And though starting off the season looking unstoppable, the Liberty have lost four of their last six games as they have begun facing tougher opponents.

4. The Atlanta Dream

The Dream have won three of their last six games, but are still one of the teams to beat this season. The Liberty were able to neutralize their dominance beyond the perimeter in Sunday’s meetup, but weren’t able to contain Brionna Jones and the threats the Dream pose in the paint leading to an Atlanta win over New York.

5. The Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries are truly a team of underdogs who are thriving and they've barely missed a beat despite many impactful players being at EuroBasket. They came away with a statement win Sunday against the Storm and had some really competitive losses––including almost beating the defending championship Liberty after Kate Martin delivered a clutch fourth-quarter surge to bring it within reach. Three-point shooting and turnovers have been their biggest hurdles this season, but if Martin stays hot and with Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini set to return soon, this team could become much more efficient from beyond the arc.

6. The Seattle Storm

Despite impressive wins over top teams like the Lynx and Liberty, the Storm’s inconsistency showed with a tough loss to the Fever and a blowout at the hands of the Valkyries. Their struggle to make in-game adjustments or respond quickly when things start to go sideways knocks them down a spot in this week’s power rankings.

7. The Las Vegas Aces

With their star A’ja Wilson back from concussion protocol, the Aces have stepped up their performances. The three-time MVP put on a clinic against the No. 2 ranked Phoenix Mercury, racking up a jaw-dropping 26 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists, a steal, and a block. Before Wilson’s return, the Aces were in a slump, dropping five of their last six games leading up to their June 22 win over the Fever. While consistency is still a work in progress, their statement win over Phoenix has earned them a spot higher in the rankings.

8. The Indiana Fever

The Fever have weathered a storm of adversity this season, including several roster shake-ups—most notably the surprising exit of their marquee offseason signing, DeWanna Bonner, who reportedly wanted off the team due to fit issues. Despite the ups and downs, Indiana has secured a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Final, where they’ll face the league-leading Lynx. Late-game execution has been a major issue, especially with star guard Caitlin Clark sidelined again—this time with a groin injury. But the recent addition of former Sparks guard Aari McDonald has, fittingly, brought a much-needed spark in Clark’s absence.

9. The Washington Mystics

The Mystics have had an impressive week for a team filled with rookie starters and missing the veteran leadership of Brittney Sykes in recent games. They handed the Lynx just their second loss of the season—granted, Minnesota was without star Napheesa Collier, but Washington was also missing their leading scorer in Sykes. They nearly pulled off another upset against the Dream, where Shakira Austin dropped a career-high 28 points. Meanwhile, rookie Sonia Citron has adjusted to the WNBA in seamless fashion, notching 22 points and 10 rebounds in a standout performance in a loss against Dallas on Saturday.

10. The Dallas Wings

The Wings moved up a spot in the rankings after winning four of their last six games. Paige Bueckers continues to put up impressive numbers since her return from concussion protocol that had her sidelined for a few games, and the team seems to be finding cohesion. Adding former Seattle center Li Yueru to the team has bolstered a previously weak frontcourt, and things seem to be looking up for a team who started the season at 1-11.

11. The Chicago Sky

The Sky moved above the Sparks in the rankings after back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles squad. Angel Reese has been on a tear—in her last four games, she’s totaled 69 points, 70 rebounds, and 19 assists. Her field goal percentage has climbed to 45%, a stat Reese had previously struggled with. Though Chicago is still struggling against the tougher opponents in the league, their growing confidence is showing promise for what could come moving forward.

12. The Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks were hit with the injury bug with key players such as Kelsey Plum and Odyssey Sims missing games. While picking up an 85-75 victory against the Fever, the Sparks' lack of cohesion and weak defense have hurt the team in the season overall.

13. The Connecticut Sun

The Sun have now lost nine games in a row with a 2-15 record for the season. They have let opponents score over 100 points on them four times this season, and with Marina Mabrey out for approximately 1-3 more weeks after sustaining a knee injury against Dallas July 20, things are still looking dim for the Sun.

