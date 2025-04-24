Fans at Odds Over Azzi Fudd's ESPN 2026 WNBA Draft Ranking
While there were several reasons that it made sense for UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd to return to college instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft, one clear reason was that another year at UConn would give her more time to develop and (hopefully) show she can stay healthy, which would elevate her stock for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
On April 23, ESPN ranked the top prospects for next year's WNBA Draft. And their ranking of Fudd at No. 2 (behind UCLA center Lauren Betts) overall conveys how highly they think of the Huskies' star sharpshooter.
The article wrote, "Fudd was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after totaling 43 points on 55.2% shooting in UConn's victories over UCLA and South Carolina to win the NCAA title in Tampa. Injuries are the only thing that have held back Fudd, but she's coming off a healthy season."
Social media can't agree on whether this ranking is fair for Fudd.
"azzi fudd better than Ta’niya & Flau’jae??????" a seemingly incredulous fan wrote.
Another fan amassed over 170,000 views for writing, "Azzi Fudd going over players who are clearly better than her because she’s Paige Bueckers bestie? Privilege".
Although other fans are convinced this high ranking is justified.
"ESPN ranking Azzi as the highest guard prospect for the draft," one fan wrote along with a GIF of actress Olivia Wilde nodding her head.
Another wrote, "I told ya’ll Azzi at her very best is clearing Miles, Latson, and Flau respectively…".
Regardless of how fans feel about this extremely early ranking, Fudd and her peers have an entire season to assert themselves as top picks of the 2026 WNBA Draft.