Fans At Odds Over Unrivaled Basketball League's Unveiled Team Names, Logos
Now that the 2024 WNBA season is in the rearview, women's basketball fans are looking forward to the debut of the Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League, which starts on January 17, 2025, in Miami.
While Unrivaled has made a lot of news in recent days, it's mostly due to their reported recruiting strategy to get Caitlin Clark on the court for this first season.
But the show will go on with or without Clark's presence. And Unrivaled moved the narrative forward on Thursday by unveiling the names and logos of the league's six teams.
The team names are as follows: Laces Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Rose Basketball Club, and Vinyl Basketball Club.
An Unrivaled video posted on X wrote of the teams, "With no city affiliations to tie to, we had to ground our teams in what makes women's basketball special: the community."
Along with these team name announcements came their respective logos.
And the women's basketball community seems to be at odds over how the league did with these logos and names.
"I’ll take all of the Laces Basketball Club merch, please and thank you," basketball reporter Mitchell Hansen wrote on X.
Another fan added, "I mean.. I like the colors..," along with a gif of comedian Larry David shrugging.
"These are so random but I like them lmao. The Mist is cool asf," wrote a third.
"Whoever did this needs their a** whooped 💀 Laces??? Be tf fr," added another.
The league also announced that team-specific merchandise will be available once the rosters are announced next month.