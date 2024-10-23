Women's Fastbreak On SI

Unrivaled's Messi-Like Caitlin Clark Courting Strategy Revealed

The Unrivaled basketball league is reportedly willing to give Caitlin Clark an offer reminiscent of the one soccer superstar Lionei Messi was unable to turn down.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Last week, basketball fans learned from Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy that the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League is putting on a "full-court press" to recruit Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark to the league, which begins in January in Miami.

This was massive news, as Clark has asserted that she has no plans of playing in competitive basketball leagues this offseason. However, given the massive broadcast deal that Unrivaled recently signed with TNT Sports, they need as many eyes on the new league as possible — and nobody brings eyes to the women's basketball court like Caitlin Clark.

This is why Unrivaled is planning to pursue Clark with a strategy that compares more to soccer icon Lionel Messi's current contract than anything the basketball world has seen before, according to an October 23 article from Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy.

"The start-up league’s 'full-court press' to recruit Clark is similar to the push by Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami CF to woo Messi in 2023," McCarthy wrote. "The club knew that salary alone was not enough to land the global superstar. So Inter Miami constructed an unprecedented package that included a contract valued at $150 million, partial ownership, and other financial incentives. Apple even agreed to share revenue from MLS Season Pass with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner."

"With her stardom and broad appeal in mind, the start-up league is poised to offer Clark everything from a salary possibly exceeding $1 million for less than three months of work, to equity and revenue sharing, sources say," the article continued.

"Similar to the 'Messi Effect' on MLS, Unrivaled hopes a 'Caitlin Clark Effect' would drive ticket sales and ratings for TV partner TNT Sports, while attracting blue-chip advertisers."

Yesterday, London-based media company SportsPro listed Clark as the world's fourth-most marketable athlete. Messi was one spot behind her.

Time will tell whether Unrivaled's, well, unrivaled contract deal for Clark will entice her to join the league this winter.

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

