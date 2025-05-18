Fans Blast WNBA for Fumbling Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier Name Spelling in Graphic
During the 2024 WNBA season, the league (or its social media and marketing teams, more specifically) came under a lot of criticism for what many fans felt like was a lack of promotion of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who was then a rookie.
In fact, fans weren't just frustrated with the league not promoting Clark enough, but also with some of the blatant errors they made when they did showcase her accomplishments. A prime example of this is when they released the All-WNBA teams with a social media graphic on October 16. Clark's name was spelled "Cailtin Clark", and the graphic had placed the Los Angeles Sparks logo above A'ja Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces.
The league fumbling Clark's name again on Saturday, as part of an on-screen graphic that was displayed during the broadcast of the Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury game. The graphic wrote Clark's name as "Caitlyn Clark". It also misspelled Napheesa Collier's name, writing, "Naphessa Collier".
X user @nosyone4 posted a screenshot of this fumble, and it's being blasted by fans in the post's comments.
"2 MVP candidates getting their names misspelled is absolutely insane," wrote basketball analyst Rachel DeMita.
Another fan added, "How can a pro league be so unprofessional? This is just a cherry on the top. The commissioner has a lot of work to do, if she wants the W to be taken seriously. I'm not American, English is not my first language, but I never misspelled the names of the best WNBA players."
"😭 who is in charge of your media? @WNBA how do yall mess up the names of the players in your own league?" a third wrote.
This is definitely not a good look for the league.