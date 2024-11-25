Fans Calling For MiLaysia Fulwiley to Transfer After South Carolina Loss
The 2024 NCAA National Champion and current No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks suffered the first defeat of their 2024-25 season (and their first loss in 43 games) against UCLA on Sunday by a score of 77-62.
While the women's basketball world knew the No. 5 ranked UCLA Bruins were an elite team, it was stunning to see Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad lose; if only because they hadn't been beaten in so long.
The Gamecocks boast a ton of talent and are exceptional because of their depth. However, only five players can be on the court at a time, which means that some top-tier talent has to be confined to the bench at times.
And that was the case with Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who only played three minutes, took two shots, and scored zero points against UCLA.
Fulwiley's lack of playing time on Sunday has befuddled fans, and many on social media are calling for her to transfer schools in the future as a result of not getting on the court enough.
"milaysia fulwiley needs to hit the transfer portal after this season. this is sabotage," one X user wrote.
Another fan added, "0 chance Fulwiley is a Gamecock next year. and that might be the beginning of the end".
"MiLaysia Fulwiley, transfer sweetie
"You are a starter on another team," added another.
It will be interesting to see whether Staley reconsiders her current lineup configuration moving forward, as both veteran guards Raven Johnson and Bree Hall underperformed in Sunday's loss and have for most of the 2024-25 season.