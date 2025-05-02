Fans Celebrate Paige Bueckers' First WNBA Bucket With Dallas Wings
The 2025 WNBA (pre)season is officially underway, as the Dallas Wings are facing the Las Vegas Aces.
The league did a great job setting the preseason schedule because it meant that WNBA fans didn't have to wait at all for former UConn Huskies star guard and No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers to make her debut on the court, as she was drafted by the Wings.
As with all players, the transition from college to the professional game is surely going to take some time for Bueckers. But given how well-rounded and versatile her offensive skillset is, it might take no time at all for Bueckers to start getting buckets at a respectable clip.
This was the case during Friday's preseason game. Just a few minutes into the contest, Bueckers was dribbling around the three-point line with "point gawd" Chelsea Gray guarding her, received a screen from former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, drove to the basket, and put up a layup over reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
And the shot went through, which makes for Bueckers' first WNBA (preseason) bucket.
The Wings' X account posted a video of Bueckers' shot with the caption, "PAIGE'S FIRST LEAGUE POINTS LET'S GOOOOO!!"
Fans are showing Bueckers love, with one writing, "MY ROOK".
"So so so many more to come," wrote the PrizePicks account.
"Too Easy, Paige Gets Buckets," added a third.
We would imagine that Bueckers will always remember this first basket in the WNBA, regardless of how many more are to come afterwards.