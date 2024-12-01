Fans Club WNBA Over Lack of Caitlin Clark Promotion After PGA Golf Bag Post
One of the most exciting moments from this WNBA offseason was when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark took part in an LPGA Golfing pro-am competition that was hosted by Annika Sorenstam on November 13.
And that wasn't the only golf competition that Clark played in this month, as she was also seen on the course at the RSM Classic pro-am on November 20, where she teed off alongside PGA Tour mainstay Zach Johnson.
It was cool for the women's basketball community to see Clark performing in something aside from the sport she's so extraordinary at. And golf media took full advantage of such a transcendent star playing their game, as multiple media pundits and commentators spoke out about her participation and its positive impact.
The PGA Tour clearly isn't finished speaking about her, because they made a November 30 X post showing off the golf clubs she uses with the caption, "A look at what's inside the bag of 2024 @WNBA Rookie of the Year @CaitlinClark22 🏌️♀️".
The WNBA's social media accounts have received much criticism from fans about their lack of promoting Clark enough, considering her star power. This was highlighted earlier this month when the WNBA's X account posted a factually incorrect statistic about the number of assists she recorded in her rookie season.
And now fans are coming after the WNBA again after they were outdone by the PGA Tour's post.
"@WNBA it is so easy to promote clark. learn from other leagues," wrote X user @Erikaanada.
"The WNBA our home but it feels like the PGA adopted us 🙂⬆️," added another fan.
A third noted, "PGA/LPGA, the NBA, and soon the NWSL capitalizes more on Clark’s motion than her own league… wild. Amazing! But… wild."
Perhaps the WNBA will take note of another league promoting Clark so eagerly. Perhaps not.