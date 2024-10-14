Fans Convinced Kelsey Mitchell's Fever Fate Is Sealed After Caitlin Clark NBA Outing
While rookie sensation Caitlin Clark earned a ton of credit for the Indiana Fever's impressive success this season, her backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell is also well deserving of her flowers.
Mitchell produced the best campaign of her seven-season WNBA career in 2024, posting a career-best 19.2 points per game, a 46.8% field goal percentage (which was also a career-high), and shot over 40% from three-point range.
She and Clark were undoubtedly the WNBA's best backcourt after the league's month-long break for the Paris Olympics ended.
However, Mitchell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Given how pivotal she was for the Fever's success this season, all Indiana fans are hoping that Mitchell will decide to re-sign and continue what she and Clark started in 2024.
Fever GM Lin Dunn also made it clear that her top priority this offseason will be bringing Mitchell back.
And while it's unknown what Mitchell will be doing, fans are convinced that an appearance she made on Monday may have sealed her fate.
Mitchell was seen sitting alongside Clark and Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery during the Indiana Pacers' preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Seeing Clark and Mitchell reunited has fans feeling certain that the latter is going to stick with Indiana.
"She’s staying in Indy," X user Vanshay Murdock wrote.
Another fan commented, "There is no way Kelsey isn’t coming back. There is just no way."
"Lets Goo!!! Yeah she resigning!" said a third.
While this public reunion between Mitchell and Clark doesn't guarantee anything, it's certainly a good sign for the Fever faithful.