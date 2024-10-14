Women's Fastbreak On SI

Fans Convinced Kelsey Mitchell's Fever Fate Is Sealed After Caitlin Clark NBA Outing

Indiana Fever fans seem certain they know what free agent Kelsey Mitchell's future holds after she was seen alongside a very familiar face on Monday.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

While rookie sensation Caitlin Clark earned a ton of credit for the Indiana Fever's impressive success this season, her backcourt mate Kelsey Mitchell is also well deserving of her flowers.

Mitchell produced the best campaign of her seven-season WNBA career in 2024, posting a career-best 19.2 points per game, a 46.8% field goal percentage (which was also a career-high), and shot over 40% from three-point range.

She and Clark were undoubtedly the WNBA's best backcourt after the league's month-long break for the Paris Olympics ended.

However, Mitchell is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Given how pivotal she was for the Fever's success this season, all Indiana fans are hoping that Mitchell will decide to re-sign and continue what she and Clark started in 2024.

Fever GM Lin Dunn also made it clear that her top priority this offseason will be bringing Mitchell back.

And while it's unknown what Mitchell will be doing, fans are convinced that an appearance she made on Monday may have sealed her fate.

Mitchell was seen sitting alongside Clark and Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery during the Indiana Pacers' preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Seeing Clark and Mitchell reunited has fans feeling certain that the latter is going to stick with Indiana.

"She’s staying in Indy," X user Vanshay Murdock wrote.

Another fan commented, "There is no way Kelsey isn’t coming back. There is just no way."

"Lets Goo!!! Yeah she resigning!" said a third.

While this public reunion between Mitchell and Clark doesn't guarantee anything, it's certainly a good sign for the Fever faithful.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News