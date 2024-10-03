Indiana Fever GM Reveals Team's Top WNBA Offseason Priority
The Indiana Fever are fresh off their best WNBA season in nearly a decade.
While they ended up being eliminated from the playoffs without having won a postseason game, the fact that they made the playoffs at all (for the first time since 2016) shows a lot of progress for the franchise.
And the future appears to be extremely bright, given global superstar Caitlin Clark's success on the court and impact off of the court. With Clark — who should get announced as WNBA Rookie of the Year any day now — on their roster, the Fever became the WNBA's most popular team by every metric imaginable.
Now the next step is to turn Indiana into a WNBA championship contender. This task is meant for Lin Dunn, the former Fever head coach and current GM of the team.
And in a radio interview with 107.5 The Fan's "The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy" show, Dunn made it clear what her team's biggest offseason priority is in order to make another step toward title contention.
"Kelsey Mitchell," Dunn responded when asked what the Fever's biggest offseason priority is, moments after saying that she would do, "Everything we can to keep [Mitchell]."
Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In addition to re-signing her, Dunn made it clear that luring elite free agents to Indiana is at the top of her to-do list.
"Looking at the four teams that are in the finals right now, we need a couple more players. We don't have as much talent as New York, and Connecticut, and Minnesota," Dunn said. "They're a couple years ahead of us. So we've got to go into free agency and look for a talented veteran that can take us to the next level."
This upcoming offseason is shaping up to be a thrilling one for the Fever and its fanbase.