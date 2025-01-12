Fans in Tears Over Viral Caitlin Clark, Carson Beck Miami Transfer Domino Effect Post
One of the most iconic performances of Caitlin Clark's basketball career came on April 1, when her Iowa Hawkeyes faced the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
This was a rematch of the 2023 NCAA National Championship, where Clark's Hawkeyes came up short against Angel Reese and the Tigers. And Clark entered this rematch with a vengeance because she went ballistic during the game (which Iowa ultimately won 94-87), scoring 41 points (including 9 made three-pointers) along with 12 assists and 7 rebounds.
Former LSU and current TCU guard Hailey Van Lith was tasked with guarding Clark for much of the contest. Van Lith struggled to contain her. And one moment where Van Lith was seen throwing her palms up and shrugging after another Clark three went insanely viral.
This moment was brought back to mind in a hilarious way on January 10, when X user @MrBill11 made a post that wrote, "Let's all thank Caitlin Clark for absolutely torching Hayley Van Lith in March, which led to her transferring from LSU to TCU, which was going to cut in HAYLEY Cavinder's playing time, which led the twins BACK to Miami... which led to... Carson Beck following his girlfriend...".
While the post (which has over 1.8 million views in less than two days) does a solid job of explaining the hilarious (albeit untrue) domino effect, some added context is that college guard and social media standout Haley Cavinder — who is dating former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, who announced his transfer to Miami on January 10 — announced her transfer from TCU to Miami on April 18, 2024. Van Lith announced that she'd transfer to TCU from LSU on April 26, 2024.
Therefore, the timeline proves that Cavinder leaving TCU had nothing to do with Van Lith's transfer. Plus, there's no evidence Van Lith's transfer had anything to do with Clark's Elite Eight performance. But that hasn't stopped fans from finding this post hilarious.
"Thats a crazy chain reaction," one X user wrote.
The Reddit CFB X account wrote, "Crazy but true." along with a series of dominos that shows one captioned "Caitlin Clark Legendary Elite Eight Game" starting a domino effect that ends with "Miami Football Natty".
"all roads lead to caitlin clark," a third added.
Despite its obvious inaccuracy, this post surely brought a smile to many Clark fans' faces.