Carson Beck Makes Miami Transfer Decision One Day After Entering Portal
One day after surprising college football with his decision to enter the transfer portal, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has made a commitment. He will join the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Beck is expected to take over for Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, who found incredible success with the Hurricanes after transferring in from Washington State. Ward will be in contention to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Beck had initially declared for the draft in late December, but will instead return for one more college season in hopes of raising his own draft stock for 2026.
After a strong 2023 season, Beck had a shaky year in '24, throwing for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Both marks were career highs. He was injured midway through Georgia's SEC championship win over Texas, and was replaced by Gunner Stockton. Beck missed the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame after undergoing UCL surgery.
Beck, who was 24–3 as Georgia starter, was one of the nation's top quarterbacks in 2023. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions, with a robust 9.5 yards per attempt. He earned second-team All-SEC honors that season. He won two national championships as a backup to Stetson Bennett earlier in his UGA career.
Georgia went 11–2 with Beck under center this season, winning the SEC and reaching the playoff as the No. 2 seed. Miami was one of the first teams out of the playoff at No. 13 in the final CFP selection committee rankings. The Hurricanes finished 11–3 after losing the Pop-Tarts Bowl to Iowa State in a 42–41, a game for which Ward was scrutinized after the quarterback opted to sit out the second half.