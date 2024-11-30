Fans Love Hailey Van Lith Leaving LSU in Rearview After TCU Win Over Notre Dame
The Hailey Van Lith experiment at LSU didn't work out like many had imagined.
After asserting herself as one of the best guards in all of college basketball during her first three seasons at Louisville, Van Lith transferred to LSU for her senior season, joining Kim Mulkey's defending National Championship team that featured Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.
But Van Lith struggled to find her role during that season. Her points per game dropped to 11.6 from it being 19.7 one season prior and her Tigers tenure is best remembered by a clip of her shrugging after failing to contain Caitlin Clark in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Van Lith transferred to TCU after that season — and is now thriving as a result. She is currently averaging 19.2 points per game and her undefeated Horned Frogs squad defeated the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday.
Van Lith scored 21 points and added 7 assists in the 76-68 win.
Social media is buzzing about her performance, and love to see her success at TCU after her LSU struggles.
Tyler DeLuca posted a hilarious photoshop of Van Lith in Clark's spot and Notre Dame in Van Lith's spot from the aforementioned clip of her and Clark during the NCAA Tournament.
"Ok ok ok
"Imma lay off of HVL
"She's officially dug herself out of the hole," added X user @cc22report.
Another fan added, "HVL is on a revenge tour. She’s thriving at TCU, looking great out there. Glad to see her happy and excelling."
It will be fascinating to see how high Van Lith's stock rises for the 2025 WNBA Draft as a result of her success this season; especially if she keeps this elite form going.