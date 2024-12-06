Fans Love Kate Martin Heading to Valkyries After Reported WNBA Expansion Draft Move
We are nearly an hour away from the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 6.
The entire women's basketball community is eager to see which players the Valkyries have selected, and which players got protected by their current teams.
While the expectation was that no decision would be revealed until ESPN's broadcast of the Draft reveal, that ended up not being the case, as The Athletic reported before the draft that, "The Golden State Valkyries will be selecting Kate Martin and Kayla Thornton in the 2025 WNBA expansion draft".
While it's important to note that this is a report and therefore has not been confirmed, it's massive news that the Valkyries have selected Martin, who is arguably one of the biggest stars in the entire WNBA despite being a role player for the Aces in her 2024 rookie season.
Soon after this report was released, social media blew up with multiple sentiments about Martin heading to Golden State. But the most prevalent reaction was people being enthused about her joining this new franchise.
"KATE MARTIN IS FREE FROM THE ACES MOB 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," wrote X user @aclassyteaparty along with a video of Vince Carter crying.
X user @___lovelani added, "If Kate Martin is really a Valkyrie I love that for her. She’s going to have a much bigger role on that team and be able to really develop 🥹".
Another fan noted, "happy for Kate that she gets away from the Aces".
Fans will have to wait for the actual ESPN Expansion Draft to occur before knowing whether Martin is indeed part of the Valkyries and who her teammates would be.