Fans Question UConn's Paige Bueckers Lock Status as Top Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft
While UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers finished her team's 80-76 upset defeat to Tennessee on February 6 with 14 points (on 5-16 shooting), 8 assists, and 4 rebounds, those who watched the game could clearly see that it wasn't her best performance.
One of these people is Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma, who sent a blunt message about Bueckers' struggles during big games this season when speaking with the media after the game.
"The bottom line is we have some players on our team that are supposed to be our best players and they've got to play better. That's all there is to it," Auriemma said, per the VolReport YouTube channel.
"I mean, it's a real kind of conundrum, you know? Paige wants the ball in her hands all the time, then when they trap her, she doesn't want the ball in her hands... But right now, it's not the winning edge for sure," he added.
Bueckers has been clear about planning to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft after this season and has widely been considered the obvious choice for the Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick.
This remained the case in the ESPN 2025 WNBA Mock Draft released on February 7, where the title was 'WNBA mock draft: Bueckers a lock at No. 1, but who is No. 2?'
However, some fans in the comments don't think Bueckers' performance this season makes her worthy a being a "lock".
"I don't know if it's still safe to call Paige a 'lock'. She probably still goes 1, but I don't think that's guaranteed anymore.
"Azzi Fudd should probably reflect on what has played out with Paige to decide if staying another year with Geno just to be a system guard makes sense," one X user wrote in reply to ESPN's X post about their mock draft.
Another fan added, "Paige shouldn't be #1. Olivia Miles is much better".
"Write Olivia Miles as the No. 1 pick and do it with a pen. 😤💪" another wrote.
There's little question that Bueckers will still be the No. 1 pick. But perhaps it won't be as easy of a choice as it seemed before this NCAA season began.