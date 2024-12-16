Fans Question USC Star JuJu Watkins Remaining in Blowout After Injury Scare
The No. 5 ranked USC Trojans improved to 10-1 on the 2024-25 regular season after a dominant 88-30 win over Elon University on Sunday.
Trojans superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins led the way in scoring for her team, finishing the game with 26 points on 7 of 18 shooting from the field while also adding 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.
However, it was not all good vibes for Watkins and her fanbase Sunday, as she had to exit the game after appearing to roll her ankle while fighting for a rebound in the fourth quarter.
Watkins ended up limping to the locker room and didn't return to the game. As of right now, there's currently no update on her status, but given the fact that USC was winning by 54 points when the injury scare occurred, some fans are upset that Watkins was still playing in the massive blowout and was therefore susceptible to potentially getting hurt.
"Why was Juju Watkins in the game in a 50 point blowout win? She got a minor injury that thankfully wasn’t much worse," X user Andy Froemel wrote.
Another fan added, "This is why you sit your starters in a blowout but I really hope she’s good".
"if juju is hurt because of this coaching malpractice," wrote a third.
This isn't the first time Watkins has remained in the game during a blowout, as she played in the final few minutes of USC's 42-point win against Cal Baptist on December 3; which also raised eyebrows.
The assumption is that Watkins and her head coach Lindsay Gottlieb are chasing the NCAA all-time scoring record that Caitlin Clark set last season (which Watkins is currently on pace to beat), hence why Watkins is still playing in the waning moments of these huge wins.
Regardless of the severity of Watkins' apparent ankle issue (initial sentiment is that it (hopefully) isn't too serious), perhaps Watkins going down will serve as a lesson for Gottlieb.