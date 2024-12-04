JuJu Watkins Continues Chasing Caitlin Clark Scoring Marks While Setting USC Record
The No. 6 ranked USC Trojans women's basketball team improved to 7-1 on the 2024-25 season on Tuesday after they defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers by a score of 94-52.
Per usual, USC superstar sophomore guard JuJu Watkins led the Women of Troy's offensive attack — although she did so in record-setting fashion on Tuesday. Watkins finished the game with a whopping 40 points, which included her going 9-11 on three-pointers.
This insane sharpshooting display set the USC record for the most three-pointers ever made in a single game.
At one point during the game's broadcast, a graphic appeared on the screen conveying that Tuesday's game marked the 16th time in Watkins' NCAA career that she produced a 30-point scoring performance. This surpassed the 15 30-point games that Indiana Fever superstar Kelsey Mitchell recorded and tied Watkins with women's basketball legend Elena Della Donne for the most 30-point games produced through their sophomore NCAA seasons.
The only person with more 30-point games through their sophomore season is Indiana Fever icon Caitlin Clark, who produced 23 such outings with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This isn't the only record of Clark's that Watkins will continue chasing. After Watkins set the D-1 NCAA Women's Basketball record for the most points a freshman has ever scored in a season last year (with 920), she is technically on pace to surpass the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record that Clark set last season.
It will take a whole lot of buckets for Watkins to reach that iconic 3,951 points mark that Clark produced. But it's certainly not out of the question; especially if Watkins keeps dropping 40 and hitting nine three-pointers per game.