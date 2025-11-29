Fans Send Love After Caitlin Clark Shares Sad News About Family Dog

Losing a pet is difficult for any family. Unfortunately, that is something Caitlin Clark and her family are now dealing with as Clark shared sad news about their beloved dog Bella on Saturday.

Clark announced the loss of Bella on her Instagram, posting a story that read:

"we are gonna miss you puppy 💛

gave us so many good memories 💛"

rest in peace bella 💔💔💔

She followed that up with another story showing her embracing Bella and added a message about the bond she had with her pet over the years.

"not much changed in 9 years 💛💛" she posted, along with a pair of photos of her hugging Bella as a puppy and then later in life.

Clark Honored Bella With Nike Shoe Design

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark in attendance against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clark's love for Bella has been on public display before, particularly through a specific design of her Nike Kobe PE's. Clark wore a custom version called "The Bellas" against the New York Liberty on June 14, and happened to put on a show.

She explained the design after the game and tied it into her love for her family's Golden Retriever.

"Nike asked me what I wanted to do with some of the Kobe's that I wear throughout the season. And my dog is really important to me, it's my childhood dog that I grew up with, so the shoe is basically all golden and obviously the tongue of the shoe is pink for a Golden Retriever, or any dog really. And then on the sockliner of my shoe was a picture of my dog," she said then.

all the details of Caitlin Clark's Nike Protro PE's "The Bellas" in honor of her dog, Bella 🐶💖

Fans were quick to send support after Clark shared the news, especially given how public she had made her love for Bella.

X user @caitlinclarksty pointed out how Clark had her season-high when wearing the Bella themed shoes.

Caitlin shared on Instagram that her dog Bella passed away. One of her Kobe PEs last season featured Bella, with a nod to her golden coat and pink tongue.



She scored a season-high 32 in them, including the iconic back to back to back threes vs the Liberty. RIP Bella ❤️‍🩹🐾🥺

"I’m so sad for CC. Losing a fur baby is so hard ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹," wrote @Erica455.

While @birdology_ added, "Sending love light & positive thoughts Caitlin way today, losing a pet is like losing a family member 🥺🫶



RIP Bella"

Sending love light & positive thoughts Caitlin way today, losing a pet is like losing a family member 🥺🫶🏼



RIP Bella

"OMG NOT BELLA😩 😢😭

Ugh @CaitlinClark2 I'm so sorry 💔," said @EJayArrow

OMG NOT BELLA 😩😢😭



Ugh @CaitlinClark22 I'm so sorry 💔

"My condolences to @CaitlinClark22 and her family. RIP sweet Bella. ❤️🙏." added @CC22Hoops.

While @caitscroptop shared a video of Clark carrying around a cutout of Bella when she was still at Iowa.

And @ccthegoat22 wrote, "Heartbroken for Caitlin today and sending her endless love, strength, and support. Losing a dog is losing family, and no one deserves that kind of pain. Hoping the memories bring Caitlin some peace. Rest in peace Bella, you are so loved.🩶🐾"

Heartbroken for Caitlin today and sending her endless love, strength, and support. Losing a dog is losing family, and no one deserves that kind of pain. Hoping the memories bring Caitlin some peace. Rest in peace Bella, you are so loved.🖤🐾

The outpouring of love from fans for Clark was clear, and it's obvious how fondly Bella will be remembered.

peep the shoes 🥹🐶🐾❤️‍🩹 rest up bella

