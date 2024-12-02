Fever and Sky Face Off in Opener of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's 2nd WNBA Seasons
It didn't take long for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to become arguably the WNBA's two biggest superstars.
What's perhaps most impressive about this is how Clark and Reese have backed up this popularity by performing on the court. Both players were selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to produce the two best rookie seasons in the entire league.
In fact, Clark (who plays for the Indiana Fever) and Reese (who plays for the Chicago Sky) appeared to be neck and neck for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award before Reese suffered a broken wrist and Clark ran away with the honor as the regular season wound down.
But now their respective rookie seasons are over. And since Clark isn't playing in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, fans will need to wait until their second WNBA season to see Reese and Clark compete again.
Luckily, they won't have to wait too long, as the WNBA 2025 schedule was released on Monday, and it shows that Clark's Fever plays Reese's Sky in both teams' first game of the year, on Saturday, May 17.
Indiana and Chicago will play each other four more times in the 2025 regular season after May 17. The second matchup is on June 7 in Chicago, then they play again on July 26 in Chicago, and then on August 9 in Indiana, and their final matchup is on September 5 in Indiana.
Chicago is the only team that Indiana plays five times in the regular season.
The rest of the 2025 WNBA schedule can be seen below.
Clark's Fever squad went 3-1 against Reese and the Sky in 2024. Now both teams have new head coaches, Reese will (hopefully) be healthy, and Chicago has another top-three draft pick they can use to bolster their current roster.
Will that lead to more success against Clark and Indiana? Only time will tell.