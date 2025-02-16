Fever Bolster Frontcourt Signing Former Sky Player in WNBA Free Agency
Much has already been said about the excellent moves the Indiana Fever have made to improve their roster across this WNBA offseason.
There's no question that the Fever signed some pretty big names, including bringing star guard Kelsey Mitchell back while also signing WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner. But what's perhaps more impressive is the moves they made that won't make a ton of headlines but will work wonders in turning Indiana into a WNBA championship contender.
The signings of Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson exemplify this. While these players may not be recognized by more casual fans, they'll play a major role in adding impact production and crucial depth respectively.
Indiana continued its attempts to round out the roster on Sunday, as it was announced that they had signed Brianna Turner in free agency.
The details behind Turner's signing aren't known at this point. But regardless, the Fever adding a two-time All-WNBA Defensive First Team honoree to their roster is an excellent move.
After a successful college career at Notre Dame, Turner was the No. 11 pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft to the Atlanta Dream. She was then traded to the Phoenix Mercury on draft night and spent the first five seasons of her WNBA career there before being traded to the Chicago Sky in 2024.
While Turner only averaged 1.2 points and 2 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game for Chicago last season, she remained a defensive force whenever she was on the court.
It will be interesting to see if Turner can carve a role out for herself on the Fever in 2025.