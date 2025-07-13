Fever Coach Makes Her Opinion on Playing Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear

While Paige Bueckers managed to score a team-high 21 points in 9 of 15 shooting from the floor to go along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists against the Indiana Fever on July 13, it wasn't nearly enough to propel her Dallas Wings squad to a victory, as they lost against Indiana by a score of 102-83.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke highly of Bueckers before the game, and also offered up an interesting parallel between her and star guard Caitlin Clark. White was also asked about Bueckers postgame and expanded on her pregame sentiment.

"I mean, she always stays neutral. She doesn't get rushed. Her pace, her poise, her decision-making. She just is a very neutral mindset," White said per Bueckers, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"And when you play somebody who is really high IQ, who is elite in all areas, and you try to make them uncomfortable, but they kind of just maintain that flow, it makes it tough," she added, "That's the difference in good players and great players, right? And she's only, I don't know how many games in. So it's fun to watch, not as an opponent on the sideline.

"But for a lot of young players that come into this league, there's a learning curve. And how quickly they figure it out is always interesting to see. And for Paige, she's figuring it out."

White will need to begin game planning for Bueckers again in a couple weeks, as the Fever and Wings face off against on August 1, with that game taking place in Dallas.

