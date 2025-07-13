Women's Fastbreak On SI

Fever Coach Makes Her Opinion on Playing Paige Bueckers Extremely Clear

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White spoke about Dallas Winge rookie Paige Bueckers after Sunday's WNBA game.
Grant Young|
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Paige Bueckers managed to score a team-high 21 points in 9 of 15 shooting from the floor to go along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists against the Indiana Fever on July 13, it wasn't nearly enough to propel her Dallas Wings squad to a victory, as they lost against Indiana by a score of 102-83.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke highly of Bueckers before the game, and also offered up an interesting parallel between her and star guard Caitlin Clark. White was also asked about Bueckers postgame and expanded on her pregame sentiment.

"I mean, she always stays neutral. She doesn't get rushed. Her pace, her poise, her decision-making. She just is a very neutral mindset," White said per Bueckers, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"And when you play somebody who is really high IQ, who is elite in all areas, and you try to make them uncomfortable, but they kind of just maintain that flow, it makes it tough," she added, "That's the difference in good players and great players, right? And she's only, I don't know how many games in. So it's fun to watch, not as an opponent on the sideline.

"But for a lot of young players that come into this league, there's a learning curve. And how quickly they figure it out is always interesting to see. And for Paige, she's figuring it out."

White will need to begin game planning for Bueckers again in a couple weeks, as the Fever and Wings face off against on August 1, with that game taking place in Dallas.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

