Fever Coach Shrugs Off Caitlin Clark's Shooting Struggles vs Liberty

Indiana Fever fans have got to be feeling good about how their team looked during their April 25 WNBA preseason contest against the New York Liberty.

The Fever won by a score of 109-91 and were extremely effective on the offensive end, which was made even more impressive since they didn't have key players like Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull on the floor. They did have Caitlin Clark, however, who was playing in her first game in a Fever uniform since last July.

Clark looked like her vintage self in the game. She finished with 7 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field (including 1 of 5 from three-point range) to go along with 4 assists in 17 minutes. While this wasn't Clark's best shooting performance, stats don't matter in the preseason. All anybody wanted to see was Clark competing fully healthy and looking close to the form she should be in once the actual season begins next month.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles | John Jones-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Speaks On Caitlin Clark's Performance Against Liberty

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke to the media after Saturday's win and assessed what she saw from her starting point guard.

"She was good. You know, I think we play differently when she's on the floor, and so learning how to play with her in the action. I thought she was good. I thought she didn't force anything; she played with great intention in everything that she did, [and] was in the flow. She was communicating at a high level," White said of Clark, per an X post from Robin Lundberg.

"I mean, if we're talking about the shot making, that's going to come. They play her differently in the W than they do in international basketball. And so we've just got to find ways to free her up and get her some easy looks," White continued.

Stephanie White assesses Caitlin Clark’s play pic.twitter.com/eVp3tIHuXP — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 25, 2026

As White alluded to, there's nothing to worry about regarding Clark's field goal percentage, as there's still plenty of time for Clark to find her shooting form. The Fever's regular season doesn't begin until May 9. And while anything can happen during the course of a season, White has got to be feeling happy about where Clark and the rest of her team stand at this point.

White probably wished the Fever hadn't given up 91 points, but defensive cohesion is usually lacking at this point in the season and can be tidied up in practice.