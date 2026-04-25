Fever Coach Shrugs Off Caitlin Clark's Shooting Struggles vs Liberty
Indiana Fever fans have got to be feeling good about how their team looked during their April 25 WNBA preseason contest against the New York Liberty.
The Fever won by a score of 109-91 and were extremely effective on the offensive end, which was made even more impressive since they didn't have key players like Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull on the floor. They did have Caitlin Clark, however, who was playing in her first game in a Fever uniform since last July.
Clark looked like her vintage self in the game. She finished with 7 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field (including 1 of 5 from three-point range) to go along with 4 assists in 17 minutes. While this wasn't Clark's best shooting performance, stats don't matter in the preseason. All anybody wanted to see was Clark competing fully healthy and looking close to the form she should be in once the actual season begins next month.
Stephanie White Speaks On Caitlin Clark's Performance Against Liberty
Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke to the media after Saturday's win and assessed what she saw from her starting point guard.
"She was good. You know, I think we play differently when she's on the floor, and so learning how to play with her in the action. I thought she was good. I thought she didn't force anything; she played with great intention in everything that she did, [and] was in the flow. She was communicating at a high level," White said of Clark, per an X post from Robin Lundberg.
"I mean, if we're talking about the shot making, that's going to come. They play her differently in the W than they do in international basketball. And so we've just got to find ways to free her up and get her some easy looks," White continued.
As White alluded to, there's nothing to worry about regarding Clark's field goal percentage, as there's still plenty of time for Clark to find her shooting form. The Fever's regular season doesn't begin until May 9. And while anything can happen during the course of a season, White has got to be feeling happy about where Clark and the rest of her team stand at this point.
White probably wished the Fever hadn't given up 91 points, but defensive cohesion is usually lacking at this point in the season and can be tidied up in practice.
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Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung