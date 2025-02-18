Fever Coach Stephanie White Notes Physical Change in Caitlin Clark From Rookie Season
There is a ton of excitement about getting to see how Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is going to improve during her second season of professional basketball.
Especially because Clark has a new (and renowned) head coach, former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White.
White has praised Clark constantly both before and since she became her head coach last year. And during a February 18 Q&A article with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, White detailed some of the physical changes she has noticed in Clark this offseason that will benefit her in year two.
"She is stronger, first and foremost," White said when asked what's realistic to expect from Clark in terms of improving from year one to year two. "She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much. She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages."
White later added, "[Clark is] gonna see all kinds of coverages, all kinds of matchups. It’s working on how to become a little bit more efficient, whether that’s angles of attack, not avoiding contact, how we get by people, different cadences in dribbling, different cadences in footwork and different finishes around the rim.
"For us as coaches, it’s moving her off the ball a little bit more so she’s not getting worn out in-game. We’re challenging her on the defensive end of the floor, as well — being a better defender. As an opponent, you want to attack a good offensive player by making them play on the defensive end, putting them through the wringer. We will be creative as a staff in how we utilize her and how we utilize her talents," White continued.
Clark becoming stronger and more physical in her second WNBA season is a terrifying prospect for opposing teams to imagine.