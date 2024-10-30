Stephanie White Beating Christie Sides During Playing Days Resurfaces Amid Fever Rumor

Stephanie White (1 Seed Purdue)

• 17/5/4

• 3 Steals

• 2 Turnovers

• 2 Fouls



Christie Sides (1 Seed Louisiana Tech)

• 0/1/0

• 0 Steals

• 4 Turnovers

• 4 Fouls



SW beat Sides 77-63 in the Final Four & Purdue went on to become the 1999 National Champions