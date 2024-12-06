Fever Fans Imagine Team Drafting Notre Dame's Sonia Citron After Standout Performance
The Indiana Fever's strategy for the 2025 WNBA Draft will be fascinating to see play out.
Indiana has the No. 8 pick in the draft and will essentially have two options: Choose the player who's the best fit for their current roster and will address their current needs or select the best talent available.
If they elect to choose a player who addresses their current needs, they'll likely be looking for a lengthy wing player who can consistently shoot threes and is a lockdown defender.
But if they decide to pick the best talent available, they may very well end up with Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron — which is exactly what we've predicted they'll do.
While the Fever already have two elite guards, Citron has asserted herself as one of college basketball's best two-way guards in her four college seasons and averaged 17.4 points per game in 2023-24.
Citron produced an impressive performance during Notre Dame's 80-70 overtime win against Texas on Thursday, scoring 18 points while adding 7 rebounds and a whopping 7 steals.
As a result, Fever fans on social media are imagining their beloved team selecting Citron during the 2025 Draft.
"Talk soon 🙂↕️ #FeverRising," wrote X user @fettyfilm along with a photoshopped picture of Citron wearing a Fever jersey.
@duffybool added, "Sonia citron in a Caitlin Clark led offense will be a multi year all star".
"Gainbridge will be on its feet when Sonia Citron hits this type of shot on A’Freethrow to put the Fever up 30 on the Aces 🔥🔥🔥," added @fettyfilm with a video of Citron sinking a tough contested layup against Texas.
The only problem with this imagined scenario is that Citron is playing so well right now that she could get selected before Indiana's No. 8 pick comes around.