Fever Fans Make Caitlin Clark Physical Appearance Request After Interview Footage

Indiana Fever fans (and the women's basketball community as a whole) are rejoicing on Friday, after head coach Stephanie White asserted that star guard Caitlin Clark is all set to make her return to the court against the New York Liberty on Saturday after having missed the past five games because of a left quad strain.

Clark also spoke with the media on Friday, and conveyed her confidence in returning from the injury by saying, "There was imaging done to tell that my leg is okay. We're not guessing. We're not going off of feeling. So I can find confidence in that, that, you know, we weren't able to find anything or see anything, and that was kind of my all-clear."

While fans loved hearing what Clark had to say, some others were also focused on one aspect of how Clark looked while speaking — specifically pertaining to her hair.

X user @totallyn0tami reposted a video from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar that showed Clark from the side profile while she was talking about her confidence in returning and added the caption, "caitlin please put the straightener down my heart".

caitlin please put the straightener down my heart https://t.co/yQEqlYiYRc — closed. (@totallyn0tami) June 13, 2025

This is a reference to Clark's ponytail having a wavier look during the interview than she normally sports. Many fans are convinced that Clark typically straightens her hair (which is naturally curly), and these hair waves suggest she didn't do so on Friday.

Several other fans have shared similar sentiments, with one adding, "@CaitlinClark22 embrace the curls sometimes pls".

@CaitlinClark22 embrace the curls sometimes pls — correlation (@nosyone4) June 13, 2025

"Look at her wavey hair 🥹," a third added with a GIF of a smiling bunny.

Look at her wavey hair 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yzI6qbBbdi — Brianna Quintoria (@BQuintoria) June 13, 2025

Perhaps Clark will embrace the curl when she suits up against the Liberty on Saturday.

Recommended Reading: