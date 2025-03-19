Women's Fastbreak On SI

Fever Fans Notice Caitlin Clark Flaw in New Fever Workout Video

Many Indiana Fever fans are saying the same thing about a new workout video that includes Caitlin Clark.

Grant Young

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

It has now been nearly six months since Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark competed in a professional women's basketball game. This has been an agonizingly long time for fans to wait before Clark is back on the court, especially since they got spoiled with her playing two seasons back to back (one in college and one in the WNBA) from 2023-24.

Of course, just because she isn't competing doesn't mean that Clark isn't putting work in. She has surely been in the gym and weight room all offseason, sharpening and strengthening her skillset in preparation for her second WNBA season.

While Clark doesn't have any distinct shortcomings on the court, no basketball player is perfect, and the offseason is the perfect time to address any potential flaws or deficiencies.

This seems to be what Clark is currently doing, as proven by the reaction to a video the Fever's social media team posted of her and new teammate Brianna Turner on March 19.

X user @nosyone4 reposted a clip from the video of Clark dribbling, driving, and shooting a layup with her left hand. The clip's caption was, "left hand finish looking sus but it’s coming along".

This post is receiving some traction and fans are noticing how this move seems to be a work-in-progress for the 23-year-old.

"It’s weird to see something not look totally natural for her," one X user wrote in a reply.

Another added, "It looked so awkward ngl but love that for her😭😭".

Given how committed Clark is to being perfect on the basketball court, we would imagine this left-handed layup will be much improved by the Fever's first game of the 2025 WNBA season.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News