Fever Fans Notice Caitlin Clark Flaw in New Fever Workout Video
It has now been nearly six months since Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark competed in a professional women's basketball game. This has been an agonizingly long time for fans to wait before Clark is back on the court, especially since they got spoiled with her playing two seasons back to back (one in college and one in the WNBA) from 2023-24.
Of course, just because she isn't competing doesn't mean that Clark isn't putting work in. She has surely been in the gym and weight room all offseason, sharpening and strengthening her skillset in preparation for her second WNBA season.
While Clark doesn't have any distinct shortcomings on the court, no basketball player is perfect, and the offseason is the perfect time to address any potential flaws or deficiencies.
This seems to be what Clark is currently doing, as proven by the reaction to a video the Fever's social media team posted of her and new teammate Brianna Turner on March 19.
X user @nosyone4 reposted a clip from the video of Clark dribbling, driving, and shooting a layup with her left hand. The clip's caption was, "left hand finish looking sus but it’s coming along".
This post is receiving some traction and fans are noticing how this move seems to be a work-in-progress for the 23-year-old.
"It’s weird to see something not look totally natural for her," one X user wrote in a reply.
Another added, "It looked so awkward ngl but love that for her😭😭".
Given how committed Clark is to being perfect on the basketball court, we would imagine this left-handed layup will be much improved by the Fever's first game of the 2025 WNBA season.