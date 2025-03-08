Caitlin Clark's Change in Physical Appearance at Iowa Game Catches WNBA Fan Attention
The Iowa Hawkeyes were bounced from the Big Ten Tournament by a clearly motivated Ohio State Buckeyes team on March 7 after losing a closely contested 60-59 game.
Several Iowa icons were present at the contest, including global superstar and Indiana Fever standout Caitlin Clark.
During a February 18 Q&A article with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Fever head coach Stephanie White is quoted saying, "She is stronger, first and foremost," when asked about Clark improving from her first to second WNBA seasons. "She figured out right away that I need to get stronger... She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."
The physical evidence of this strength increase has been made apparent on March 8, when photographer Bri Lewerke posted a photo on X of Clark cheering on the Hawkeyes during their game against Ohio State with the caption, "Well someone’s been in the weight room 👀😮💨 @CaitlinClark22".
Other fans are noting Clark's arms from the photo.
"Gunshow," Clark fan Ken Swift wrote.
"Look at those biceps 💪🏼," another fan commented.
X user @nosyone4 reposted the photos of Clark with the caption, "MUSCLE MOMMY".
Clark getting pushed around a lot during her rookie WNBA season was a common narrative among her fanbase. She has clearly taken steps to ensure that isn't the case once she and the Fever return to the court for their highly anticipated 2025 season.