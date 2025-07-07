Fever Fans Praise Sheryl Swoopes for Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Team Selections

Earlier this month, it was announced that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier were the two top vote-getters for the fan vote portion of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. As a result, they were named the two team captains for the All-Star Game and therefore get to draft their respective teams.

The draft is supposedly taking place tonight (July 7) but will be revealed during a July 8 episode of WNBA Countdown on ESPN. There is a lot of excitement about how these squads will shake out and which direction these two superstars will go when drafting their teams.

And the Levels to This podcast co-hosts Sheryl Swoopes and Terrika Foster-Brasby created their own mock WNBA All-Star Game drafts on July 7, with Swoopes pretending to be Clark and Foster-Brasby pretending to be Collier. Foster-Brasby then posted the results to X.

.@airswoopes22 and I had a little fun and put on our captain’s hats🧢✨



Sheryl picked first for Team CC and I went full Team Phee. Now it’s YOUR turn to play judge. 🗳️ Who drafted the better squad? 👀



Tap in for more ASG convo on Thursday’s pod! @iHRWomensSports #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kiSguLqXVi — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) July 7, 2025

For Clark's team, Swoopes selected A'ja Wilson, Fever teamate Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, Kayla Thornton, and Sonia Citron.

And Clark's fan base seems pretty content with what Swoopes came up with.

"im ngl sheryl cooked," X user @nosyone4 wrote with a photo of Swoopes' selections.

im ngl sheryl cooked pic.twitter.com/JHzS8n4bZd — correlation (@nosyone4) July 7, 2025

Another fan added, "I like how Sheryl was realistic in knowing CC is gonna pick AB and Kelsey."

I like how Sheryl was realistic in knowing CC is gonna pick AB and Kelsey. — Anomalous (@feelingbeachy1) July 7, 2025

"I’m not mad at it," added another.

I’m not mad at it. https://t.co/Tn9V9dEupj — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 7, 2025

Since the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game was during an Olympic year and was therefore Team USA vs. Team WNBA, Clark fans didn't get to see this sort of All-Star draft play out, which is adding a lot of intrigue to the July 8 reveal.

Recommended Reading: