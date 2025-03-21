Fever Fans Stand on Business Over Viral Complaint About Team's WNBA Broadcast Record
The national TV broadcast schedule for the 2025 WNBA regular season was announced on Thursday, and Indiana Fever fans have several reasons to feel stoked.
41 of the Fever's 44 regular season games are being broadcast on national television. Per the Fever's March 20 press release, "With all but three games airing nationally, the total marks a franchise high for most national TV games in Fever history as well as the most for a single team in WNBA history."
This staggering accomplishment testifies to the popularity Caitlin Clark and her Fever team have earned. However, not every WNBA fan is happy about this announcement.
This was made clear by an X post from user @NickAndreATR soon after the WNBA national TV schedule announcement that wrote, "So the Indiana Fever will have more nationally televised games this season than the last 2 WNBA Champions? Got it".
This post has since gone viral; largely because of how well Indiana fans are conveying why this historic broadcast outcome makes all the sense in the world.
One X user replied to the post by writing, "yes, this is how marketing and league growth works, this is how collateral for CBA negotiations work, this is how higher offers from future television partners works.
"please y’all dont spend all season trying to make that girl feel bad about the masses liking her lol."
CBS Sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss echoed this sentiment by writing on X, "well, yeah. the numbers show Caitlin Clark is responsible for a large chunk of the increase in viewership. the WNBA will continue to ride the wave until it’s no longer profitable for them.
"also … continued increase in viewership helps the players in CBA negotiations."
A third fan put it in hilarious terms by writing, "Breaking News: WNBA fans are still in denial about who the face of the league is."
Even the WNBA fans who lament the Fever's prominent national TV will probably be tuning in to many of their games once they arrive.