Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese 2025 WNBA Showdowns Receive Historic Update
Back in early December, the WNBA 2025 regular season schedule was released, and the women's basketball world learned that the Indiana Fever (which are led by global superstar Caitlin Clark) and the Chicago Sky (led by the iconic Angel Reese) would be facing each other five times during the season, including the first game of the season for both teams on Saturday, May 17.
This was extremely exciting news considering that the Sky vs. Fever showdown is surely the most exciting matchup in women's basketball right now, given the star power that Clark and Reese both boast.
More powerful news regarding this matchup was revealed in late February when it was announced that the Fever's two 2025 games in Chicago were being moved from Wintrust Arena (which seats 10,387) to the United Center, which seats 23,500 spectators. This was historic because it marked the first two WNBA games played at the United Center.
On March 20, the national television schedule for the WNBA's regular season was announced — and more history was made as a result of this Fever vs. Sky matchup.
An article from Sports Media Watch noted, "The CBS broadcast network will carry two primetime matchups of Caitlin Clark and the Fever against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky this coming season."
It later added, "Those will be the first meaningful WNBA games to ever air in primetime on a “Big Four” network."
The article also noted that, "Clark and the Fever are set to play 41 of their 44 games this season on a national platform, including lower-profile outlets like NBA TV, CBS Sports Network and ESPN3. The only Indiana game not currently set for a national platform is their July 5 meeting with the Sparks."
It's no surprise that CBS wants to give these Clark vs. Reese showdowns primetime treatment, given the massive fanbases both superstar players and their respective teams have.