Fever GM Reveals 'Most Important Thing' in Picking Players to Pair With Caitlin Clark
This current offseason will likely be the most important one in the Indiana Fever franchise's history.
One could argue that the past offseason — where they drafted generational talent Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft — was their franchise's most important decision. However, that wasn't a difficult decision at all, as Clark was arguably the most obvious No. 1 pick in sports history.
The roster decisions Indiana must make this offseason will be much tougher, as they now must find players via free agency, trades, and the 2025 WNBA Draft that will play well alongside Clark and superstar forward Aliyah Boston.
But Fever GM Amber Cox already has a clear plan for finding players that fit her team's mold.
"Caitlin specifically has such a unique skill set," Pat Boylan said to Cox as part of an interview that aired on the Fever's X account Thursday. "She loves to run, incredible vision... so how much are you thinking about the fit here, as you close in on free agency?"
"It's the most important thing," Cox replied. "You've got to get the players that fit with the system [Fever head coach] Stephanie [White] wants to have on the floor."
She later added, "Fit is the most important thing. You've got to have somebody that can run up and down the floor and catch those passes that Caitlin is going to be throwing."
It will be fascinating to see which players Cox, Stephanie White, and the rest of Indiana's front office deem an ideal fit to run the floor alongside Clark in the coming months.