Fever GM Says WNBA Free Agents Have Expressed Desire to Play With Caitlin Clark
Anybody who has watched Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark play can understand why people would want to play on her team.
Not only is she a generational passing talent who has an extraordinary knack for delivering the ball to teammates in tight spaces and seeing passing lanes and angles before anybody else does, but the attention she draws due to her sharpshooting ability also frees up fellow Fever players.
While Clark and the Fever produced a successful 2024 season, they'll almost certainly need to add a bit more firepower to the roster to become true WNBA championship contenders. And the quickest way to do so would be by adding players via free agency.
Luckily for fans, the ball already seems to be rolling in that regard.
Fever GM Lin Dunn made an appearance on a Wednesday episode of 107.5 The Fan's "The Wake Up Call w/KB & Andy" radio show. At one point, she made it clear that Indiana is already becoming a free agency destination this offseason.
"Absolutely," Dunn said when asked whether there are free agents who want to play with Caitlin Clark. "We're already starting to hear some initial conversations with some [agents of] free agents, letting [us] know that their player might be available for a trade or that they might be available in free agency.
"And that they would love to play with Clark," Dunn concluded.
While Dunn didn't name any specific players, one common name that has popped up among Fever fans is current Dallas Wings guard Satou Sabally, who would appear to be a perfect fit with Clark and superstar forward Aliyah Boston.
What's for sure is that it sounds like this offseason will be thrilling for Fever fans to follow.