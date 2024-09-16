Top WNBA Free Agent Imagined as Future Indiana Fever Star
The Indiana Fever improved to 20-19 on the WNBA season after defeating the Dallas Wings by a score of 110-109 on Sunday. The two top scorers on each respective team were Caitlin Clark for Indiana (who set a new career high of 35 points) and Satou Sabally for the Wings (who scored 27 and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists).
Sabally is one of the top free agents in this offseason's class. And after Sunday's game, X user @aclassyteaparty posted a photo of Sabally's stat line and a photoshopped image of her wearing a Fever jersey, in what appears to be a plea for her to join Indiana in free agency.
"satou your hustle hasnt gone unnoticed, we are getting you on that plane to indy next year," the post wrote.
This is not the first time that Fever fans have tried to urge Indiana toward pursuing Sabally this offseason. And given that Sabally is a versatile offensive shooter with the length and skill necessary to defend top opponents along the wing, she could be a perfect fit with Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Not to mention that she's only 26 years old, and could be a core component to Indiana's future plans.
In January, Sabally (who is a two-time WNBA All-Star and a 2023 All-WNBA First-Team Honoree) signed with new representation in Zack Miller & WME Sports, per Alexa Philippou.
WME Sports also manages Aliyah Boston, which makes for another intriguing link between Sabally and Indiana.
Sabally has also been an outspoken advocate for Caitlin Clark, and has praised her massive fanbase.
There's a chance that the Wings will use the core designation on Sabally this offseason, gaining them exclusive negotiating rights. While this would make it tough for Sabally to join Clark and Boston in Indiana next season, she'll become an unrestricted free agent eventually — and the Fever appear to be a perfect fit once she does.