Fever President Conveys Value of Being 'Creative' Amid WNBA Expansion Draft Decisions
Back in September, the Indiana Fever hired Kelly Krauskopf to be their President of Basketball and Business Operations.
Krauskopf served as the Fever President and general manager from 2000-2018 (during which the Fever won three Conference titles and the 2012 WNBA Championship) before leaving to join the Indiana Pacers as an assistant general manager.
Now Krauskopf is back with the Fever at an extremely exciting time for not only her franchise but the entire WNBA. On top of the massive growth women's basketball has experienced in 2024, the league is also adding three expansion teams over the next two years; including the Golden State Valkyries, whose Expansion Draft results will be revealed on December 6.
Of course, other WNBA teams aside from Golden State also have to prepare and make vital roster decisions to prepare for an expansion team. And CBS Sports reporter Jack Maloney asked several WNBA executives how they're handling the expansion process for a December 3 article.
"Expansion drafts aren't always great for those of us who are trying to acquire a deep bench," Krauskopf said in the article. "On the flip side, it's an opportunity if you're creative."
Krauskopf mentioned how teams having their rosters picked from must be prepared for scenarios to replace the player who could be selected. She had also traded draft compensation as a method to keep an additional player protected from being chosen during an expansion draft in her previous tenure. So trades involving Golden State are a way WNBA teams could utilize the creativity Krauskopf alluded to.
Later on, Krauskopf added this about the Valkyries, "The strategy when you're starting off new, you have to think about what's your biggest priority. Is it point guard, center, everybody thinks differently. Or is it just best player? I'm not in their shoes, but I know they have smart people running their organization."
WNBA fans should know by Friday night which Fever players Krauskopf and the rest of the front office likely elected to protect, and which 2024 player will be playing for the Valkyries next season.